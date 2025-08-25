CrowdStrike Earnings Expected Amid Investor Optimism

Aug. 22, 2025 — CrowdStrike Holdings is set to announce its second-quarter earnings on August 27, 2025. Analysts on Wall Street are showing moderate optimism about the company’s performance.

The cybersecurity firm has seen its stock rise approximately 23% year-to-date and 58% over the past year amid strong momentum driven by AI-powered security and the expansion of its cloud-native Falcon platform. The company’s growing customer base is another positive sign, characterized by high renewal rates and increased cross-selling momentum across various modules. However, concerns about its high valuation and the possibility of slower sales in the upcoming months remain.

Wall Street analysts predict CrowdStrike will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting a decrease of 20% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts estimate the company’s revenue will approach $1.15 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of approximately 19%.

Despite the anticipation, one prominent analyst has maintained a Neutral rating on CrowdStrike stocks. The analyst emphasized that in the recent first quarter, the company secured two large contracts, each worth over $23 million, indicating strong customer commitments. However, the analyst is cautious due to the stock’s high valuation and sees limited upside potential from current levels.

Conversely, another analyst has issued a Buy rating with a price target of $550, noting a promising recovery and new growth drivers. He highlighted that demand has rebounded sharply, returning to nearly pre-outage levels, which could bode well for the second half of the year. Analysts also noted that newer products, such as Cloud Security and Identity Protection, are expected to contribute to growth.

CrowdStrike’s stock holds a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, with 26 Buy and 12 Hold recommendations. The average price target of $497.15 indicates a potential upside of around 18.21% from current trading levels. Investors are keenly waiting for the Q2 earnings report as it could significantly influence stock performance.