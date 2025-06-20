Crucial Match to Determine Final Spot in Liga BetPlay I

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — The upcoming match between Independiente Santa Fe and Millonarios is set for Thursday, June 19, 2025, at El Campín Stadium. This game is crucial as it will determine which team advances to the final of the Liga BetPlay I-2025.

The Colombian Football Federation appointed Andrés Rojas as the central referee for this high-stakes clash. Rojas, a seasoned official from Bogotá, has been credited for his international experience. “We have confidence in the designation made by the Commission and appreciate that an official with such credentials has been selected,” Santa Fe stated in an official communication.

Santa Fe’s statement highlighted their expectations for a fair match. The club expressed hopes that the refereeing team and the VAR will ensure a transparent game, noting the need for rigorous officiating ahead of this crucial showdown.

Millonarios only require a draw to advance, while Santa Fe needs a victory to secure their place in the final against Independiente Medellín, who awaits the winner of this match. The pressure is high as the teams prepare for what is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter.

With the memory of past controversial officiating still fresh, both clubs and their supporters are keeping a close eye on the performance of Andrés Rojas. The expectation is for the referee to uphold the integrity of the game as they battle for a spot in the final.