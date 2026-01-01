Cruise Passenger Dies Following Police Confrontation on Royal Caribbean

MIAMI, Fla. — A tragic incident aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has resulted in the death of a passenger following an altercation with crew members.

Michael Virgil, a 43-year-old man from California, became excessively intoxicated while waiting for his room to be ready on the ship Vision of the Seas in 2024. Witnesses reported that Virgil displayed aggressive behavior and threatened other passengers, prompting crew members to intervene.

According to a lawsuit filed by his fiancée, Connie Aguilar, Virgil was detained by the crew and reportedly injected with a sedative after becoming violent. The legal filing claims that this combination, along with being restrained, led to respiratory failure and ultimately his death, which has been ruled a homicide.

Medics on the ship reportedly failed to monitor Virgil properly, and the lawsuit alleges they did not stop serving him alcohol, which contributed to his condition. Aguilar said that the family’s life has been shattered by the incident, leaving behind their 7-year-old autistic son.

Royal Caribbean has not yet commented on the lawsuit or the events that led to Virgil’s tragic death. The case highlights the ongoing concerns about passenger safety and the responsibilities of cruise line operators in managing intoxicated guests.

This incident comes at a time when the cruise line industry is recovering after significant challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, raising questions about how such situations are handled on board.