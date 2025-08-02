Cruise Passengers Stranded as Tsunami Warnings Prompt Early Departure

HILO, Hawaii — Hundreds of cruise passengers found themselves unexpectedly stranded when their ships were ordered to sea during tsunami warnings triggered by an 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Pacific coast.

On July 29, the Norwegian Cruise Line‘s Pride of America departed Hilo Harbor two hours ahead of schedule, leaving passengers behind who were on shore excursions. TikTok user Mandy, a self-proclaimed cruise enthusiast, shared her distressing experience in a viral video.

“We made it to the port, but the ship is leaving,” she said. “Now we are going to higher ground, and people are upset. This is chaos.” Mandy, who had been on the ship for four days, described a scene of panic among her fellow passengers, with many children appearing terrified.

The quake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific, prompting local authorities to issue evacuation orders. Norwegian Cruise Line stated that the decision to leave port immediately was a safety precaution in response to local emergency protocols.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said, “All guests were notified via SMS and advised to seek higher ground if they were unable to return to the ship on time.” However, many passengers reported getting the alert too late.

Tiffany Oliver, another stranded passenger, voiced her frustration, saying, “No clothes, no food, no nothing. Norwegian, you left us stranded and then you have no plan for our survival.” Passengers found temporary shelter at local high schools as they adjusted to their unexpected night ashore.

Following the early departure, Pride of America sailed to safer waters. The cruise line indicated they would return to retrieve stranded guests once the tsunami warnings were downgraded. Affected ports, including Hilo Harbor, are undergoing safety assessments for clearance before resuming operations.

As of July 30, the ship will likely return to the port pending the assessments, allowing guests to reboard. The challenging situation highlighted the need for clear communication and procedures during natural disasters.