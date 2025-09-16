News
Cruise Ship Returns to Miami After Fight Injures Guests
MIAMI, Florida — Royal Caribbean’s cruise ship, the Wonder of the Seas, returned to PortMiami on Monday evening after an onboard fight left several guests injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the medical call shortly after the incident was reported.
A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean stated, “Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries.” It was confirmed that two passengers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Witnesses reported seeing people running toward the pool area shortly before the captain announced the need to return to port due to an injured guest. Royals Caribbean officials noted they have notified local authorities and are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the altercation began as a verbal dispute that escalated into physical violence. The ship returned to dock around 8:30 p.m., where deputies were waiting. However, both individuals involved in the fight declined to press charges.
The Wonder of the Seas had departed from Miami earlier that day and was scheduled to make two stops in the Bahamas before returning on Friday. This incident adds to previous concerns about passenger safety on cruise ships.
