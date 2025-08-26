Crumbl Co-Founder Sawyer Hemsley Confirms He Is Gay

Salt Lake City, Utah — Sawyer Hemsley, the 33-year-old co-founder of Crumbl Cookies, has publicly confirmed that he is gay, addressing speculation about his sexuality in a statement released on Monday, August 25.

Hemsley clarified that he holds the title of Chief Brand Officer, not CEO, as some have referred to him. He revealed his sexual orientation following backlash from the LGBTQ+ community amid swirling rumors about his personal beliefs and political affiliations.

In his statement, Hemsley recounted his experiences growing up as a Mormon in Utah and the conflicting feelings he faced regarding his identity. He expressed gratitude for the foundational values he was raised with while acknowledging the complexity of his journey to self-acceptance.

“Over the past few years, I’ve come to understand and accept that I’m gay,” wrote Hemsley. “This journey has been overwhelming and, at times, scary — but it has also brought me peace, joy, and authenticity that I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

Hemsley faced accusations of hiding his sexuality and alleged support for non-LGBTQ+ friendly politicians, yet he emphasized there is no evidence for such claims. He called for understanding, kindness, and empathy as vital responses to questioning and judgment from others.

His net worth is estimated to be around $70 million, and he recently purchased a $12 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills, adding to his property portfolio.

Despite the controversies, Hemsley shared that he still enjoys Crumbl cookies almost every day, reflecting on the success he and his brand have achieved.