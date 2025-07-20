Entertainment
Crunchyroll President Defines What Constitutes ‘Anime’
Los Angeles, CA – The definition of what constitutes a piece of animation as ‘anime’ has sparked debates for years. At Anime Expo 2025, Crunchyroll‘s president, Masashi Purini, shared the company’s stance on the issue.
Purini stated, “There are a few things that are really core to us, what we call our guiding principles. We believe anime is intrinsically connected back to Japan. For anime to be authentically anime, it has to be conceived and created by Japanese creators. We take that to heart.” He emphasized that while some animation may be inspired by anime, it cannot be classified as such without the direct connection to Japan.
The conversation around anime has grown in complexity as the genre continues to evolve. Many creators outside Japan adopt anime styles in their work, raising questions about authenticity and cultural representation.
Purini’s comments highlight a clear line drawn by Crunchyroll between ‘anime’ and ‘anime-inspired’ works, which could impact how international content is categorized and marketed in the future.
As the debate continues, fans and critics alike await more clarity on the definition of anime and how it fits into the global animation landscape.
Recent Posts
- Crunchyroll President Defines What Constitutes ‘Anime’
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Second Round
- Forecast Changes Coming for Portland and Seattle This Weekend
- Top Golfers Miss the Cut at British Open 2025
- Christie Brinkley Opens Up About Her New Memoir and Life Lessons
- Scottie Scheffler Reflects on Tiger Woods Ahead of British Open
- Typhoon Wipha Hits Hong Kong, Displacing Hundreds and Downgrading Warnings
- Curtis Sliwa Gains Ground in NYC Mayoral Race Despite Criticism
- Tim Wellens Addresses UAE’s Rumored Blacklist in Cycling
- Bryson DeChambeau Advocates Timing for Faster Golf Rounds
- Palmeiras Sells Richard Ríos to Benfica for €30 Million
- Chris Gotterup Aims for Glory at British Open After Scottish Win
- Bronx Zoo’s World of Darkness Exhibit Reopens After 16 Years
- Rebuilding the Friendship: McGinley and Clarke Reflect on Golf’s Legacy
- Israeli Historian Claims Actions in Gaza Meet Genocide Definition
- Ohio State Fair Introduces Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Deviled Eggs
- Poppi Agrees to $8.9 Million Settlement Over Health Claims
- Judo Coach Blames JetBlue for Permanent Eye Injury From Hot Coffee Spill
- Alison Sweeney Embraces Life Away from Hollywood in Exclusive Interview
- Lois Boisson Reaches First WTA Final in Hamburg