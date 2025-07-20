Crunchyroll President Defines What Constitutes ‘Anime’

Los Angeles, CA – The definition of what constitutes a piece of animation as ‘anime’ has sparked debates for years. At Anime Expo 2025, Crunchyroll‘s president, Masashi Purini, shared the company’s stance on the issue.

Purini stated, “There are a few things that are really core to us, what we call our guiding principles. We believe anime is intrinsically connected back to Japan. For anime to be authentically anime, it has to be conceived and created by Japanese creators. We take that to heart.” He emphasized that while some animation may be inspired by anime, it cannot be classified as such without the direct connection to Japan.

The conversation around anime has grown in complexity as the genre continues to evolve. Many creators outside Japan adopt anime styles in their work, raising questions about authenticity and cultural representation.

Purini’s comments highlight a clear line drawn by Crunchyroll between ‘anime’ and ‘anime-inspired’ works, which could impact how international content is categorized and marketed in the future.

As the debate continues, fans and critics alike await more clarity on the definition of anime and how it fits into the global animation landscape.