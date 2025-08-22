Crunchyroll Unveils Exciting Home Video Releases for November 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA – Crunchyroll has announced its home video releases for November 2025. Among the highlights are a Blu-ray for My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2 and a special SteelBook for its Final Season Part 3. These collections will be available to fans in North America.

Scheduled for release on November 18, 2025, the special limited edition of My Hero Academia features a 64-page art book with cast interviews and six metallic art cards showcasing key moments from the seventh season. Purchasers can also enjoy the four-episode recap titled My Hero Academia: Memories, along with textless opening and ending videos.

The limited edition Blu-ray collection will come with an additional 120-page art book, an anti-magic mask enamel pin, a sticker sheet, and eight art cards celebrating iconic characters. Both editions will include the special episode Digression: Luminus Memories among other bonus features.

The complete SteelBook collection of Attack on Titan Final Season will arrive on November 25, 2025, bundling all three parts comprising 28 episodes. Fans can expect extras like behind-the-scenes footage and voice actor panels.

Additionally, Crunchyroll will re-release Dragon Ball Super: Broly in SteelBook format on November 4, 2025, featuring new box art and exclusive interviews with the English dub cast.

All home video titles can be pre-ordered through Crunchyroll’s official site and other retailers. The release schedule is subject to change.