Sports
Cruz Azul Faces Atlas in Key Liga MX Clash on July 19
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Cruz Azul will face Atlas this Saturday, July 19, in a crucial Liga MX match at the Estadio Jalisco. The two teams are looking for three points early in the Apertura 2025 tournament.
Cruz Azul enters the match with a five-game winless streak against Atlas, a record that dates back to their last victory on February 22, 2023, when they won 1-0. Coach Nicolás Larcamón is now under pressure, as he is the third manager attempting to end this negative streak.
In their previous matches, Cruz Azul has suffered defeats, including losses under Ricardo Ferretti and Martín Anselmi. The team’s recent performances have left them struggling, having drawn their last match against Mazatlán without scoring.
Atlas, managed by Gonzalo Pineda, aims to build on their opening match success, where they defeated Puebla 3-2. The matchup will showcase their strong offense led by Eduardo Aguirre and Uro Durdevic.
Jeremy Márquez, a new signing for Cruz Azul, will return to his former home, having previously played for Atlas. During his time there, he scored three goals against Cruz Azul, and he hopes to break his new team’s current slump.
The match is set to kick off at 9:05 PM local time in Mexico. It will be broadcast on Canal 5, TUDN, and ViX Premium.
