Cruz Azul Faces Toluca in Key Clash This Weekend

MÉXICO — Cruz Azul will face Toluca this Saturday in a crucial match for La Máquina, led by Nicolás Larcamón, in the Apertura 2025 season. This match marks a key test for Cruz Azul, as they will put their home unbeaten streak on the line against the reigning champions of Mexican football.

Since relocating to the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Cruz Azul has not lost a home game. They have played 17 matches in the stadium, achieving 13 victories and four draws against teams like Pachuca, Real Hope, and Santos. Under an agreement with UNAM, Cruz Azul cannot host Pumas at the Olímpico, forcing them to play that match at Estadio Cuauhtémoc, where they won 3-2.

Toluca enters the match with a perfect record in away games so far this season, winning 4-2 at Territorio Santos Modelo and 2-0 at Juárez‘s Olímpico Benito Juárez. Cruz Azul and América are currently the only unbeaten teams in the Apertura 2025, with Cruz Azul drawing twice before securing three consecutive wins against León, Atlético de San Luis, and Santos.

The last encounter between Cruz Azul and Toluca was on July 8, 2023, when Cruz Azul lost 0-2 at Estadio Azteca. Since that defeat, Cruz Azul has gone two years without a loss to Toluca, winning once and drawing once under different coaches, which contributed to their strong performance last season.