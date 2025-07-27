Cruz Azul Hosts León in Intense League Clash on Saturday Night

México City, Mexico — Cruz Azul will host León in a highly anticipated match this Saturday, July 26, at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. The game is part of Jornada 3 of the 2025 Apertura tournament. After two matches, both teams aim to improve their standings in the league.

Cruz Azul comes off a hard-fought 3-3 draw against Atlas, where Ángel Sepúlveda made headlines by scoring a hat trick. Despite the thrilling finish, the team is still searching for its first win of the season. Coach Nicolás Larcamón hopes to use the home ground advantage to secure the crucial three points.

León, on the other hand, recently celebrated a victory over Chivas, thanks to a penalty scored by James Rodríguez. This win marked their first points of the season, placing them 11th in the standings while Cruz Azul sits at 15th with only two draws.

The last ten encounters between these teams have been favorable for Cruz Azul, which holds nine wins and one draw. However, León’s last victory over Cruz Azul came in November 2021, intensifying the urgency for the ‘Panzas Verdes’ to break this streak.

As the match approaches, both teams are looking to finalize their lineups. Expected starters for Cruz Azul include goalkeeper Kevin Mier and forwards Luka Romero and Ángel Sepúlveda. Meanwhile, León will field players like Oscar García and Nicolás Fonseca, aiming to capitalize on their recent momentum.

The match is set to kick off at 7 PM local time, and fans can watch live on Canal 5 and TUDN. With both teams eager to secure points, the stage is set for an exciting showdown in the Liga MX.