Cruz Azul Hosts Santos Laguna in Key League Match This Saturday

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, México — Cruz Azul welcomes Santos Laguna this Saturday, August 16, 2025, in a pivotal matchup in Liga MX’s Apertura 2025. The match kicks off at 9:00 PM Central Time at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

Cruz Azul, led by coach Nicolás Larcamón, is looking to solidify its position after a mixed start to the season. The team drew 1-1 with Atlético San Luis last week, leaving them in fifth place with eight points. Larcamón acknowledges that his squad needs to enhance its offensive strategy despite recent improvements.

Santos Laguna, under the guidance of coach Francisco ‘Paco’ Rodríguez, comes into the match confident following a 1-0 victory against Chivas. This win has boosted the team’s morale, positioning them seventh in the standings with six points. Rodríguez emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and taking advantage of their current momentum.

Broadcast details for the match include coverage by TUDN in Mexico, available on both cable and free-to-air on Canal 5. In the United States, fans can watch via TUDN and Univision. Online streaming options include the ViX platform in Mexico and the TUDN app and website in the U.S.

As for the players to watch, Cruz Azul’s Kevin Mier is expected to start in goal, while Carlos Rotondi and Ángel Sepúlveda look to drive the offense. Santos Laguna will rely on Carlos Acevedo in goal and Jordan Carrillo to convert scoring opportunities.

The stakes are high for both teams as they aim for a crucial win that could define their season. Historically, Cruz Azul holds a slight edge over Santos Laguna with 28 wins to Santos’ 24 in 67 encounters, but the current form suggests a closely contested battle.

The match promises to be an exciting clash, showcasing the determination of both clubs to secure valuable points in the league.