Cruz Azul and Mazatlan Clash in Exciting International Friendly Match

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Cruz Azul will face Mazatlan in an international friendly match on July 6, 2025, at the Luis “Pirata” Fuente Stadium. The match kicks off at 8:30 PM ET, providing both teams an opportunity to refine their strategies ahead of their respective league seasons.

Cruz Azul enters this matchup with momentum, having just won the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup. The team is now focused on Liga MX, aiming to secure the title that narrowly eluded them earlier this year. In contrast, Mazatlan is looking to improve after a challenging season that saw them finish near the bottom of the standings.

The match offers a chance for both teams to evaluate their lineups. Los Cementeros will look to sharpen their skills against a Mazatlan side eager to stage a turnaround. For Mazatlan, this friendly serves as a crucial test before their Liga MX opener against Cruz Azul on July 12.

This international friendly will be broadcast on FOX Deportes in the United States. Fans can expect an exciting encounter as both squads are keen to showcase their abilities and prepare for the competitive season ahead.

Mexican forward Nicolás Benedetti will be a key player for Mazatlan, known for his agility and scoring potential. Meanwhile, Cruz Azul hopes to see standout performances from their squad as they strategize for success in the upcoming Liga MX.

As the match draws closer, teams have been finalizing their preparations, and fan anticipation is building for this exciting matchup in Veracruz.