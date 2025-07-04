Sports
Cruz Azul Prepares for International Football Cup Amid Roster Changes
Veracruz, Mexico – Cruz Azul is gearing up for the International Football Cup, set to kick off on July 3, 2025, at the Luis Pirata Fuente Stadium. The team is in a transition period under new coach Nicolás Larcamón, seeking to implement his distinct playing style as the Apertura 2025 approaches.
Despite the similarities between Larcamón and previous coach Martín Anselmi, Larcamón brings a fresh methodology. The upcoming matches are critical for players to adapt before the regular season starts. Cruz Azul will compete against Once Caldas in the semifinals of the tournament.
Larcamón faces challenges as key players are participating in the Gold Cup with the Mexican National Team, which limits his options for the upcoming matches. Nonetheless, Adrián Esparza Oteo noted that the performance in Veracruz will closely resemble what fans can expect during the debut against Mazatlán.
The match against Once Caldas is scheduled for Thursday, July 3, at 8:00 PM CDT. Given the significant fan presence in Veracruz, a strong turnout is anticipated despite the game’s televised limitations on public channels.
Only available on cable through Fox Sports and TVC Deportes, the game will also stream on Disney+. In addition, Vamos Azul will provide minute-by-minute updates for fans.
Cruz Azul enters this match after securing third place in the Copa por el Bienestar, while Once Caldas prepares for the Copa Sudamericana after being eliminated from Colombia’s Apertura tournament. This match is seen as a vital opportunity for both teams to build momentum for their upcoming league campaigns.
Cruz Azul is the favorite to win, according to betting lines, but final developments on the field can always change the outlook. The anticipation for the match is building as players prepare for their first challenge in the international arena.
