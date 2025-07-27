Cruz Azul Signs Stars Amid Competitive Liga MX Transfer Market

Mexico City, Mexico – The Liga MX transfer market is buzzing with activity as teams secure notable signings. As the competition heats up, local teams like Cruz Azul and America are preparing for a fierce season ahead.

Cruz Azul has added two top midfielders to its roster: Jeremy Márquez and José Antonio Paradela. Both players were standout performers last season with Atlas and Necaxa, respectively.

Meanwhile, America has brought in players like Alexis Gutiérrez, Isaías Violante, and José Zúñiga. Zúñiga, a Colombian player, is particularly noteworthy. According to journalist Adrián Esparza Oteo on the latest episode of the Podcast de La Máquina, Zúñiga was initially offered to Cruz Azul before making his deal with America.

“Do you know which player was offered to Cruz Azul? It wasn’t an option, but they did offer him… it was Pantera Zúñiga, who then went to America,” Esparza said during his conversation with Emanuel ‘Tito’ Villa. “I think he is a great player, and if he had come to Cruz Azul, I would say he would be a good addition.”

Esparza indicated that he believes Zúñiga will thrive at America. “I know he was offered to Cruz Azul, but he is also a foreigner,” he elaborated, highlighting challenges the club faces in adjusting its foreign player roster.

Zúñiga began his career with the Potros de la UAEM in the Liga del Ascenso in 2019, later moving to Dorados de Sinaloa where he scored 38 goals. In 2023, he made his debut in the first division with Querétaro before transferring to Xolos de Tijuana, where he finished as the top scorer in the Clausura 2025 with 23 goals in two tournaments.