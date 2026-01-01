Cruz Beckham Claims Brooklyn Blocked Family Amid Feud Rumors

London, England – Cruz Beckham has recently claimed that his brother Brooklyn Beckham has blocked their family on social media, intensifying rumors of a family feud. The allegations arose as Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, opted to celebrate Christmas with her family, rather than with Cruz and their parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

Photos shared by Nicola on December 26 show the couple in matching Christmas pajamas, posing with her parents, Claudia Heffner Peltz and Nelson Peltz. In her festive post, Nicola wished everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year filled with love, peace, and happiness.

On December 20, Cruz took to Instagram to refute claims that their parents had unfollowed Brooklyn. He posted, “NOT TRUE,” adding that their parents would never unfollow their son. Cruz further clarified that they had woke up to find themselves blocked on social media.

Despite the apparent family discord, the Beckham household appeared to enjoy Christmas Eve together, with Victoria sharing a heartwarming duet video featuring her and Cruz singing “Viva Forever.” According to her post, the evening included simple pleasures, while David received a pedicure nearby.

David Beckham recently posted a recap of 2025 on Instagram that prominently featured his children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, but notably excluded Brooklyn. In his post, he reflected on numerous memorable moments of the year, including his 50th birthday celebrations and achieving success as the president of Inter Miami CF.

In each of the images shared, Brooklyn was absent, prompting comments from David’s followers expressing tension surrounding Brooklyn’s exclusion. Some noticed the absence and voiced concern about the family divide, asking why Brooklyn was left out.

As the rift between Brooklyn and his family grows, a source revealed that tensions have been building since 2022, particularly related to Nicola’s wedding plans where she decided not to wear a gown designed by Victoria. Both Brooklyn and Nicola have remained distant from family events, choosing instead to create their own separate celebrations.

Despite the ongoing family drama, it remains clear that the Beckhams are navigating complex relationships as they prepare for 2026.