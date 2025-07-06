Entertainment
Cruz Martínez’s Legal Team Responds to Court Absence Claim
San Antonio, Texas – Cruz Martínez, the leader of Kumbia Kings, missed a court hearing on July 3 related to his ongoing legal matter with Alicia Villarreal. His legal team issued a statement explaining that he faced a medical emergency and could not attend.
The statement asserted, “Mr. Cruz Martínez is not resisting any legal process. His absence from the hearing was due to serious health issues, which resulted in his hospitalization earlier that day.” The lawyers also revealed plans to appeal the arrest order, labeling it as unfounded.
According to the statement, the arrest order was not linked to the alleged crime of attempted femicide, but stemmed from accusations of domestic violence. A statement from Alicia Villarreal’s estranged husband added, “I sincerely thank everyone who has been concerned about my situation and who has shown respect for my feelings and those of my children. I have complete trust in the justice system and want you to know that I have always shown and will continue to show respect towards women.”
As of now, a new date for the hearing has not been confirmed, and authorities are still determining the necessary steps to ensure the defendant’s appearance in court.
