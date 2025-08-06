Cruzeiro Aims to Break Taboo Against Corinthians in Copa do Brasil

Belo Horizonte, Brazil — The Cruzeiro women’s football team is set to face off against Corinthians on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. local time in the third round of the Copa do Brasil. This match represents a critical moment for the Cabulosas, as they seek to break a longstanding taboo of not being able to defeat the São Paulo team in knockout rounds.

Having met twice in previous eliminatory matches, both resulted in victories for Corinthians, with the prior match taking place during the Supercopa do Brasil Feminina final in 2024. This year, the teams battled in the semifinals of the same event. However, this encounter marks their first clash in the Copa do Brasil.

The Cruzeiro club has made history this season by finishing first in the Brazilian Women’s Championship, marking their first time at the top of the league. The Cabulosas have accumulated an impressive 36 points from 11 wins, three draws, and only one loss — that loss being to Corinthians.

Corinthians, meanwhile, secured a second-place finish in the Brazilian league with 34 points. In their past two encounters in 2025, Cruzeiro has faced challenges against Corinthians, losing both times. In their latest meeting, they fell 4-2 in the league.

Historically, the match-up has heavily favored Corinthians, with Cruzeiro only managing to secure one win against them, a remarkable 7-2 victory in 2024. The outcome of this match could have significant implications for Cruzeiro’s confidence and prospects in knockout tournaments.

In previous seasons, Cruzeiro has faced tough competition and challenges. In their debut season in the elite league of Brazilian women’s football in 2020, they finished 10th and struggled to gain footing in subsequent years. However, their remarkable turnaround this season has provided a new sense of hope.

As they prepare for Wednesday’s encounter, all eyes will be on whether the Cabulosas can finally break through and claim a victory against their rivals.