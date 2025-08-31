Cruzeiro Edges São Paulo 1-0 in Tight Brasileirão Clash

Belo Horizonte, Brazil (Aug. 30, 2025) — Cruzeiro defeated São Paulo 1-0 at the Mineirão stadium in a Brasileirão match tonight, with Matheus Pereira scoring the winning goal from a free kick.

The decisive moment came in the 63rd minute when Pereira’s shot deflected off defender Alan Franco, leaving goalkeeper Rafael unable to react. Despite having more possession, São Paulo struggled to convert their control into clear scoring opportunities.

Throughout the match, São Paulo showcased strong play, generating chances but failing to find the back of the net. Cruzeiro, on the other hand, executed their attacks effectively, forcing Rafael to make several key saves, including notable stops against Pereira, Gabigol, and Kaiki.

With this victory, Cruzeiro climbed to 44 points, temporarily securing second place in the league. They could be overtaken by Palmeiras tomorrow. São Paulo, on the other hand, remains in seventh place with 32 points and will next face Botafogo on September 14.

The match was marked by intense action. Early in the game, São Paulo’s Luciano nearly capitalized on a defensive error by Cruzeiro’s goalkeeper Cássio, but the ball went out of play after Luciano lost control.

After several attempts, including a long-range shot from William, Rafael continued to deny São Paulo’s efforts, contributing significantly to his team’s performance.

The final moments saw Cássio making essential saves to preserve the lead for Cruzeiro as they aimed to maintain their strong league position. The match exemplified the competitive spirit of the Brasileirão, highlighting the challenges both teams are facing with injuries and absences on the squad.