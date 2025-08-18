Cruzeiro Faces Challenges With Key Absences Ahead of Mirassol Match

Belo Horizonte, Brazil — Cruzeiro is facing significant challenges as they prepare to face Mirassol on Monday at 8 PM (Brasília time). The team will be without seven key players, including starting left-back William, who did not travel with the squad due to medical advice.

William has been playing through injuries, and medical staff have determined that he needs to follow a special program to avoid aggravating his condition. Sérgio Campolina, a medical team member, stated, “Given the assessment and tests, there was a risk of a more serious injury if he continued playing.” William’s focus is now on recovering in time for an upcoming Copa do Brasil match against Atlético-MG next week.

Without William, coach Leonardo Jardim will likely have to reposition Jonathan Jesus as right-back. The lineup will also feature new faces, including defender Bruno Alves from the Under-20 team and midfielder Murilo Rhikman, who has previously played professionally.

On the left side, Jardim will replace the suspended Kaiki with 16-year-old Kauã Prates. The midfield is also affected by suspensions to Lucas Romero and Christian, which will lead to competition among Eduardo, Matheus Henrique, and Walace for two starting spots.

The projected starting lineup includes: Cássio; Jonathan Jesus, Fabrício Bruno, Villalba, and Kauã Prates; Lucas Silva; Eduardo (potentially Walace) and Matheus Henrique (possibly Murilo Rhikman); Matheus Pereira, Wanderson, and Kaio Jorge.

Notably, the team has three additional absentees. João Marcelo is undergoing physical training, while Janderson and Fagner are in the medical department.

The club experienced a setback in the standings after a loss to Palmeiras, dropping to third place following that match. Strengthening their squad remains a top priority as headaches from injuries could restrict their performance through the rest of the season.

Despite the setbacks, Cruzeiro is determined to overcome these challenges and aims to deliver a strong performance against Mirassol. The support of their fans will be crucial as they strive for a victory to boost confidence for upcoming matches.