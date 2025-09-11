Cruzeiro Hosts Atlético-MG in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinals Rematch

Belo Horizonte, Brazil — Cruzeiro faces Atlético Mineiro this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (Brasília time) in a highly anticipated rematch of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals. The match takes place at the Mineirão stadium, with all tickets sold out in advance.

In the first leg, held at Arena MRV on September 4, Cruzeiro secured a 2-0 victory, thanks to goals from Fabrício Bruno and Kaio Jorge. The home team can afford to lose by a single goal to advance, while Atlético requires a three-goal victory for a direct qualification or a two-goal win to send the match to penalties.

The winning team will face Corinthians in the semifinals, who recently eliminated Athletico-PR in their quarterfinal matchup. The prize for advancing is R$ 9,922,500 provided by the CBF.

Cruzeiro enters the match undefeated in the tournament and has not conceded a goal. The team has momentum from three consecutive wins, and coach Leonardo Jardim is keen to maintain their solid performance.

On the other side, Atlético looks to bounce back under new head coach Jorge Sampaoli, who returns to the club after a previous stint in 2020. Sampaoli is tasked with reversing his team’s fortunes after three consecutive losses this season, including the recent defeat to Cruzeiro.

The expected lineups for the match suggest a significant battle between the two sides. Cruzeiro may start with Cássio, William, Fabrício Bruno, Villalba, and Kaiki in defense, while Atlético could field Everson, Natanael, Lyanco, Junior Alonso, and Guilherme Arana.

As both teams prepare for the clash, injury concerns loom. Kaio Jorge’s participation remains uncertain due to ongoing recovery from a minor injury. Meanwhile, Atlético’s squad is also dealing with absences, as Sampaoli cannot count on three players due to injuries.

The match promises to be intense, reflecting the rivalry between the teams and the high stakes of advancing in the Copa do Brasil.