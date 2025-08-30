Sports
Cruzeiro Hosts São Paulo in Key Brasileirão Matchup
Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Cruzeiro faces São Paulo on Saturday, August 30, at 9 p.m. local time at Mineirão stadium in a crucial match of the 22nd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. Both teams are vying for important points, with Cruzeiro aiming for the top of the standings while São Paulo seeks to break into the top six.
Cruzeiro, currently third with 41 points, comes off a strong performance, having recently defeated Atlético-MG 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. Coach Leonardo Jardim’s squad is looking for their second consecutive league victory following a 2-1 win against Internacional in the previous round. The team shows solid defensive skills, led by players Fabrício Bruno and Lucas Romero, along with the creative input of Matheus Pereira and forward Kaio Jorge.
On the other side, São Paulo enters this matchup on a high note, sitting in seventh with 32 points, enjoying an unbeaten streak of eight games. Under the guidance of coach Hernán Crespo, the team has managed to rise from the relegation zone to competitive standings. However, they face multiple injury challenges with key players like Calleri and Lucas sidelined.
Despite their recent form, the physical strain from prior matches poses a challenge for the home side. Jardim hinted at potential rotations in his lineup due to the quick turnaround and upcoming international duties for players like Fabrício Bruno and Kaio Jorge. Meanwhile, Crespo prepares to compensate for the absence of left-back Enzo Díaz, who is serving a suspension.
The anticipated starting line-ups reveal Cruzeiro’s lineup as Cássio; William, Fabrício Bruno, Villalba, and Kaiki; Lucas Romero, Lucas Silva; Christian, Matheus Pereira, and Wanderson; Kaio Jorge. São Paulo is likely to field Rafael; Ferraresi, Alan Franco, and Sabino; Cédric, Pablo Maia, Bobadilla, Rodriguinho; Luciano and Ferreira.
The match will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere, ensuring fans won’t miss this critical showdown in the Brasileirão.
