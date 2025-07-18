Crypto Community Divided Over Memecoin Surge and Its Implications

NEW YORK, NY — Members of the crypto community are expressing contrasting views regarding the recent surge in memecoins. While some celebrate this increase, others warn it signals deeper issues within the crypto ecosystem.

The memecoin sector has risen sharply, boasting a 29% increase to a market cap of $55 billion as of June 30. On Friday, it peaked at $79 billion, although it has since dropped slightly to around $78.81 billion. This surge can be attributed to a combination of memecoin presales, community enthusiasm, and new launchpads for memecoins.

Industry leaders are divided on what this resurgence means. Anthony Anzalone, the CEO of Xion, a layer-1 blockchain network, describes the excitement as problematic. Anzalone states that memecoins damage the credibility built by serious developers in the industry. He told Cointelegraph, “Memecoins do a phenomenal job at destroying the reputational work many builders have put in toward legitimizing this industry.”

According to Anzalone, the surge in market cap does not align with any significant advancements in crypto use cases for the general public. He argues there is an inverse relationship between the success of the crypto industry and the rise of the memecoin sector.

On the flip side, the pseudonymous community lead of Neiro, known as S, supports the memecoin market, claiming it is the most attractive segment of the crypto space. S points to successful projects like Pudgy Penguins and Floki, stating that they demonstrate technological maturity within the sector. S remarked, “Definitely, memecoins are a very crypto-native category, so as soon as there are signs of positivity in the market, the warriors in the trenches and memecoin aficionados rush to deploy capital.”

Additionally, Petr Kozyakov, co-founder and CEO of Mercuryo, shared that sentiment remains a significant influence in crypto markets. He attributed the surge to various factors, including the recent PUMP initial coin offering and increased accessibility for retail investors. Kozyakov acknowledged that, regardless of opinions on the subject, memecoins have found a dedicated following that values their journey. He concluded that the sentiment surrounding memecoins has undeniably shifted to a more bullish position.