Crypto Tony Predicts Ethereum Breakout Above $2,760 Resistance

NEW YORK, NY — Crypto Tony, a prominent trader in the cryptocurrency space, shared a technical analysis on X that excited investors. The analysis, which showcased a chart comparing Ethereum (ETH) to the US dollar, indicated that ETH could experience a significant price breakout if it manages to surpass the $2,760 resistance level.

This prediction has sparked lively discussions among investors, many of whom are forecasting a notable price increase in the coming days. Crypto Tony’s analysis is bolstered by current market trends and on-chain data, showing bullish activity from large investors, known as whales, as well as upcoming updates to the Ethereum protocol. These upgrades are designed to improve the platform’s scalability and security, further enhancing confidence among investors.

The reaction on X has been varied; some users have voiced excited support while others tread with cautious optimism. Users such as @JMeyerNatho and @CryptoTonysINFO expressed a bullish outlook, contributing to a general positive sentiment within the community.

A report from TradingView dated July 6, 2025, supports this bullish perspective, suggesting that if ETH breaks free from its current consolidation pattern, a rise to $6,000 is possible. However, it also warns of a potential downward movement to $1,800, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the crypto market.

The report features what is known as a “golden cross,” a term used to describe the situation where the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average—a common indicator of an upward trend. A 2022 study by TradingWithRayner concluded that this pattern gains increased reliability when accompanied by volume confirmation, lending credibility to these forecasts.

Ethereum is known for its adaptability, driven by regular updates announced on ethereum.org, positioning it as a resilient platform. This adaptability, along with encouraging signals from technical analysis, continues to bolster investor optimism.

Nevertheless, traders are urged to keep an eye on critical support levels and to stay informed about market developments, since technical analysis cannot foresee unexpected macroeconomic shifts. With ETH currently at crucial levels, all attention is focused on whether it will break the $2,760 mark, potentially signaling the start of a major rally for Ethereum.