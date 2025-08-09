Sports
Crystal Palace Appeals Demotion Ahead of UEFA Decision
London, England – Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner expressed frustration regarding the club’s possible demotion to the UEFA Europa Conference League, ahead of a critical legal verdict that could impact their European competition status.
Glasner spoke to reporters while chairman Steve Parish and the club’s legal team presented their arguments at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland. They are appealing a UEFA decision that demoted Palace due to American businessman John Textor‘s previous ownership influence.
“If you get punished when you feel innocent it’s tough,” Glasner said. “It feels like we are punished, but being innocent. If we had ended the season in seventh place, we would have celebrated going straight into the Conference League.”
UEFA rules prohibit teams with shared ownership from competing in the same event. Lyon secured the last Europa League spot by finishing higher than Palace in the league. Textor sold his stake in Crystal Palace earlier this summer, hoping to resolve the conflicting ownership issue.
Despite the ongoing uncertainty, Glasner insisted that the situation hasn’t disrupted team preparations. “We want to focus on the things we can influence. We can’t influence UEFA’s decision,” he explained. “The players have worked hard during preseason, and we will accept whatever the verdict is on Aug. 11.”
Glasner is also keen on enhancing the squad, emphasizing that it is not just a personal desire but a necessity for the club’s ambitions. “If Crystal Palace wants to play European football, it must act accordingly,” he said. “Everybody knows this in this building.”
Parish left the hearing early due to a family commitment but expressed uncertainty about the outcome, hoping for a fair resolution. “Given where we are, it’s hard to be confident…hopefully good sense will prevail,” he said.
Recent Posts
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles