Crystal Palace Beats Millwall 1-0 in Friendly Match

LONDON, England – Crystal Palace edged Millwall 1-0 in a friendly match on Saturday, showcasing impressive early-season form.

The game took place at Millwall’s home ground as both teams continue their preparations ahead of the upcoming season. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored the lone goal just after halftime, assisted by Hindolo Mustapha, putting Palace ahead in the 50th minute.

Millwall had been a strong contender in the 2024-25 English Championship season, finishing eighth with 66 points. Despite their robust performance, they fell just short of playoff contention. Their last league game ended in a 3-1 defeat against Burnley, which dampened their promotion hopes.

In contrast, under the management of Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace achieved a remarkable 53 points in the Premier League, marking their highest tally to date. They finished the season with 13 wins, 14 draws, and 11 losses.

The match offered both teams a chance to assess players and strategies ahead of the competitive season. The preview also served to strengthen the bond between the two clubs and offered fans live commentary on VAVEL‘s platform.

Throughout the first half, the teams were evenly matched, with opportunities for both sides, but neither could find the back of the net. Both coaches used the friendly to test lineups, giving rotation a significant focus.

This match marks another chapter in the storied rivalry between Millwall and Crystal Palace. The last official match-up was in the FA Cup last year, where the clubs faced each other.

The friendly concluded with Crystal Palace taking the win, as they look to build momentum heading into their next competitive outings.