London, England — Crystal Palace will kick off their UEFA Conference League journey on Thursday night at Selhurst Park against Norway’s Fredrikstad, raising questions about the health of the competition.

This match marks a significant event in Palace’s history, although it has been overshadowed by anticipated criticisms from fans regarding the quality of the matchup. Fredrikstad currently sits mid-table in the Eliteserien, which contrasts sharply with the expectations usually associated with European competitions.

Despite the challenges, this opportunity offers a unique chance for Palace. Historically, Premier League teams have enjoyed substantial financial advantages in this third-tier tournament, often starting as favorites. Previous winners in both the UEFA Cup and Europa League showcase the potential for English clubs to dominate.

However, this trend raises concerns about the future of the Conference League. Initially established to give smaller clubs a chance to compete, the success of English teams like West Ham, who finished 14th in the Premier League but claimed the trophy last year, underscores a troubling pattern. Additionally, Chelsea’s success, achieving a significant goal difference, hints at a possible English monopoly.

During discussions about the Conference League’s inception, opinions differed on whether clubs from the “big five” nations should be included. Ultimately, it was decided that their participation was essential, not only for the tournament’s competitive integrity but also for generating interest among smaller clubs drawn to play against them.

An instance of this is San Marino’s AC Virtus, who could dramatically shift their trajectory if they overcome Iceland’s Breidablik in the playoffs. Djurgården, while historically less prominent, made headlines last season by reaching the semi-finals, demonstrating that opportunities are still available in these European competitions.

UEFA and the European Club Association maintain that the Conference League is serving its purpose, evidenced by the diverse representation from 29 nations last season, vastly outnumbering the participants in the Champions League and Europa League.

While significant rewards for participants exist, critics warn that such events may only serve to further entrench the status quo, as clubs from wealthier leagues continue to dominate European football.

This year’s Conference League could see shifts in fortune as clubs like Nottingham Forest, with a stronger squad than Palace, engage in the competition. As Crystal Palace prepares for this pivotal match, their performance may reveal much about the overall state of football in Europe.