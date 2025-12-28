Crystal Palace Faces Tottenham in Critical London Derby

London, England – Crystal Palace will host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in a pivotal Premier League matchup.

The Eagles are hoping to bounce back after a tough week that saw them eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Arsenal in a penalty shootout. They have not won in their last four matches across all competitions, dropping to eighth in the league standings.

On the other hand, Tottenham is also struggling, sitting in 14th place and closer to relegation than European competition. Manager Thomas Frank’s leadership has come under scrutiny as Spurs currently hold the worst form in the league, with just one win in their last eight matches.

In their previous encounter, Palace was defeated 4-1 by Leeds United, indicating defensive vulnerabilities that must be addressed. Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner emphasized the need for a shift in mindset after the defeat and warned his team against complacency.

Key players will miss the match for both teams. Crystal Palace will be without Ismaila Sarr, currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and several injured players including USMNT defender Chris Richards. Tottenham will miss defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Xavi Simons due to suspensions, alongside injured players like James Maddison and Dominic Solanke.

Despite their recent struggles, Palace has enjoyed more success this season than Spurs, particularly at Selhurst Park, where they have lost just three out of 13 matches. Tottenham, on the other hand, has not won an away game in their last five attempts, complicating their efforts to recover.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET on December 28. With both teams in need of a much-needed victory, this London derby promises to be an intense encounter.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2, Tottenham 1.