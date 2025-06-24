Sports
Crystal Palace Sets £50m Price Tag for Defender Marc Guehi
London, England – Crystal Palace is looking to sell defender Marc Guehi during the current transfer window. With just a year left on his contract, the club aims to avoid letting him run down his deal.
The 24-year-old England international has not signaled a desire to extend his contract, which is due to expire next summer. Although Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have made significant bids for Guehi over the past year, Liverpool is the latest club to show interest.
Liverpool seeks a replacement for Jarell Quansah, who is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen in a £34 million deal. Guehi fits the bill as he would help boost Liverpool’s homegrown player quota. Reports suggest that Liverpool hopes to secure the defender for around £30 million.
However, Crystal Palace has set an asking price of approximately £50 million for Guehi. The player is in no hurry to make a decision and may be willing to fulfill his contract at Selhurst Park.
As a regular in the England squad, Guehi seeks assurance around playing time before committing to any transfer. With next summer’s World Cup approaching, he is cautious about risking his spot in coach Thomas Tuchel‘s plans.
This situation puts into question potential moves to Liverpool or Arsenal, given the center-back options available at these clubs. Crystal Palace prefers to sell Guehi now, looking to recoup a substantial fee.
Meanwhile, Palace has initiated talks with Sporting Lisbon regarding the transfer of Ivory Coast international Ousmane Diomande as a potential replacement for Guehi.
