London, England — Crystal Palace has secured the signing of 19-year-old defender Jaydee Canvot from Ligue 1 club Toulouse on a four-year deal. The agreement, confirmed on August 29, involves an upfront payment of €23 million, plus an additional €3.5 million in performance-related add-ons. Toulouse will retain a 15% sell-on clause on the young player.

Canvot expressed his excitement about joining Crystal Palace, stating, “It’s very exciting. Crystal Palace are a really good club with a good sporting project. It’s a big step because it’s the best championship in the world, so I’m excited to start.”

The France Under-19 international made his senior debut with Toulouse in January, going on to make a total of 18 appearances for the team. In addition to his defensive skills, Canvot can also play in a holding midfield role. He was part of the French youth squad that recently triumphed at the Maurice-Revello tournament this summer, showcasing his talent in front of scouts from various top European clubs.

Crystal Palace has focused its summer transfer efforts on strengthening the squad, having previously added left-back Borna Sosa and goalkeeper Walter Benitez this window. However, the team faces uncertainty regarding the future of Marc Guéhi, another key defender who has been linked with Liverpool. Manager Oliver Glasner emphasized the importance of retaining Guéhi, mentioning the face of pressure and scrutiny surrounding his potential departure.

In the backdrop of this transfer, Glasner stated, “It is not possible to find a Marc Guéhi replacement who can play straight in the Premier League.” He added that discussions with Guéhi were ongoing as the club looks to finalize its squad ahead of the opening matches of the season.

As the summer transfer window continues, other potential moves remain in play, with fans and analysts alike closely watching developments surrounding Crystal Palace and the Premier League.