CSD Municipal Set for International Debut Against Diriangén

Diriamba, Nicaragua – CSD Municipal is gearing up for its international debut in the 2025 Copa Centroamericana against Diriangén. The match is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, at 8 p.m. local time at the Estadio Cacique Diriangén.

The team, known as the escarlata, has aligned its players for the match, including Navarro, Mena, Samayoa, Matos, Martínez, Muñoz, Morales, Franco, Hernández, Calderón, and Pérez. Head coach Mario Acevedo is optimistic as his team remains undefeated in the Apertura 2025 season.

CSD Municipal aims to improve upon its 2024 performance, where it was eliminated in the group stage of the tournament. The team has made several reinforcements ahead of this critical match.

This year, a total of 20 teams from Central America will be competing in the tournament. Fans can follow the match live on ESPN and Disney+.

The escarlata departed from their concentration hotel earlier today and is now en route to the stadium, looking to start their campaign on a high note.