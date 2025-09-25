CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals

MIAMI – CSD Xelajú MC will host Sporting San Miguelito for the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Estadio Cementos Progreso in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

CSD Xelajú finished second in Group D with a record of 3 wins, 0 draws, and 1 loss. Jesús López ranks among the top players with two assists and generated 11 scoring opportunities. Jorge Aparicio led the group in completed passes with 229.

Throughout the group stage, Xelajú scored nine goals, making them the fifth highest-scoring team. They had a conversion rate of 26% and completed 80% of their passes.

On the other side, Sporting San Miguelito topped Group B with a record of 2 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss. Marcos de León was the second highest goalkeeper in the group stage, making 19 saves. The team allowed only two goals in their first two matches and managed to keep a clean sheet, completing an undefeated streak of three games to secure their quarterfinal berth.

This match marks the first time CSD Xelajú and Sporting San Miguelito have faced each other in Concacaf club tournaments or any competition.

Both clubs are entering the quarterfinals for the first time in the Concacaf Copa Centroamericana. This is also the second time Xelajú will play against a Panamanian club in a two-leg series.

CSD Xelajú has a positive record in international club tournaments, qualifying for 53% of the series in which they have participated, claiming victory in 8 out of 15 instances. Their last qualification came in 2007 against Tauro FC.

Sporting San Miguelito has also previously faced a Guatemalan opponent, having drawn 1-1 against CSD Municipal in the current edition.

This highly anticipated matchup promises to deliver thrilling football action as both teams vie for a place in the semifinals.