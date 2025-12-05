CSU Fullerton Titans Face Cal Poly Mustangs in Big West Showdown

Fullerton, CA – The CSU Fullerton Titans (3-5, 0-0 Big West) will host the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-5, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET in a pivotal Big West basketball matchup.

The Titans are slight favorites in this contest, with a spread of 1.5 points and an over/under set at 177 points. This match comes after CSU Fullerton’s victory over Pepperdine, where they won 83-69, with standout performances from Joshua Ward, who scored 19 points, and Landon Seaman, who added 17 points, 8 rebounds, and went 2-for-2 from three-point range.

Cal Poly, on the other hand, is coming off a win against Redlands, where Peter Bandelj led the team with 21 points, alongside 9 rebounds and 9 assists. Hamad Mousa also contributed significantly with 19 points and made 3 three-pointers during the game.

Both teams are looking to establish themselves in the Big West. The Titans rank 42nd in scoring with an average of 88.1 points per game but struggle defensively, allowing 87.6 points on average, which ranks them 357th in the country. Comparatively, the Mustangs score 81.4 points per game (113th) but face challenges as they allow 85.6 points (351st).

The matchup will be available for viewing on ESPN+ and should attract college basketball fans eager to see how the teams stack up against each other. CSU Fullerton will look to build on their recent momentum while Cal Poly aims for a strong performance on the road.

As the teams gear up for this exciting contest, fans can anticipate fast-paced action and high stakes as each looks to improve their standing in the Big West Conference.