CSU Northridge Matadors Face UC Irvine After Dominant Win

IRVINE, California — The CSU Northridge Matadors will visit the UC Irvine Anteaters on Saturday night after a strong showing in their last game. In their previous matchup, the Matadors defeated the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners 87-66, led by Larry Hughes Jr. who scored a career-high 27 points.

The game against UC Irvine is set to tip off at 10 p.m. EST. Both teams enter the game with a record of 1-0 in Big West Conference play. The Anteaters are 4-2 at home this season, while CSU Northridge holds a 4-4 overall record.

In their last game, CSU Northridge shot 57.7% in the second half, showing a powerful offensive display. The Matadors were able to keep their lead over the Roadrunners and did not trail in the second half.

Coach Andy Newman expressed confidence in his team’s performance against Bakersfield, emphasizing their defensive efforts. He stated, “Mission accomplished. We played great on the defensive side of the ball.” Newman praised his players’ focus and commitment, especially following a difficult loss to Idaho State earlier in the season.

In preparation for the Anteaters, the Matadors know they must be ready for a tough opponent. UC Irvine has been a competitive team in recent seasons and leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 40.2 boards per game.

Top performers for UC Irvine include Jurian Dixon, who averages 15.9 points and makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, and Kyle Evans, who leads the team with an average of 7.2 rebounds. The Anteaters are known for their strong defense and will seek to use that to their advantage during the game.

Hughes, who has been a standout for the Matadors, averages 17.6 points and has proven to be a significant threat on the court. His recent performance has boosted the team’s morale as they prepare for their upcoming challenge.

The stage is set for what promises to be an exciting matchup between CSU Northridge and UC Irvine as both teams look to capitalize on their strong starts to the conference season.