CSUSB President Tomás Morales to Step Down in 2026

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Tomás D. Morales, president of California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), announced he will step down at the end of the 2025-26 academic year. This decision marks the conclusion of his 51-year career in higher education and his 13 years leading the university.

The announcement was made during the university’s annual Convocation on August 21. Morales reflected on his tenure, stating, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your president.” He expressed pride in the university’s achievements and confidence in its future.

Morales has been at the helm of CSUSB since August 2012. His leadership has resulted in numerous initiatives aimed at improving student success, including innovative summer bridge programs and partnerships with local K-12 school districts and community colleges in the Inland Empire.

Significant fundraising efforts were also a hallmark of his presidency. Morales led CSUSB in completing its first fundraising campaign, which raised $54 million and helped double the university’s endowment. The ongoing second campaign continues to set records for the institution.

His commitment to diversity led to the creation of a unique Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Board, and he initiated the Growing Inland Achievement initiative, which aims to enhance college attainment and has raised over $25 million since its inception.

Morales’ previous roles include serving as president of the College of Staten Island at CUNY and various positions at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. He holds a B.A. in history from SUNY, New Paltz, and both an M.S. and Ph.D. in educational administration and policy studies from SUNY, Albany.

As he prepares for his transition, Morales stated that the CSU Board of Trustees will manage the appointment process for his successor. He encouraged the university community to participate in an upcoming open forum and provide input during the search process.