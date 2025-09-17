Cubs Aim for Series Sweep Against Pirates on Sept. 17

Pittsburgh, PA — The Chicago Cubs will attempt to complete a series sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates today at PNC Park. The Cubs, sporting an 87-64 record, are coming off a solid 4-1 victory over the Pirates on Tuesday, with Michael Busch hitting a home run and Pete Crow-Armstrong driving in two runs for starting pitcher Cade Horton, who earned his 11th win of the season.

The Cubs face a familiar challenge against Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who was previously beaten by Chicago. In his last start, Skenes allowed two runs in the first inning and struggled to keep the baseline of pitch counts manageable, throwing over 30 pitches in the opening frame alone. The game showcased the Cubs’ ability to capitalize early, forcing Skenes to exit before the fourth inning.

Starting for the Cubs today is Matthew Boyd, who, despite a recent increase in his ERA to 5.41 over his last seven outings, remains a critical figure in the rotation. He is 2-4 in that stretch, having struck out 28 batters in 40.2 innings of work. Boyd faces Johan Oviedo, a starter who is performing well since returning from Tommy John surgery. Oviedo has a 2.81 ERA in six starts this season.

Cubs hitters Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner have shown promising performance against Oviedo, with Happ batting 8-for-18 and Hoerner 7-for-12 in their careers against him. The Cubs offense is currently bolstered by strong performances but will miss key players Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki, which could impact their batters’ ability on potential mistakes.

The Cubs’ pitching staff has been a major strength this season, boasting a record of 36-0 when allowing a single run or less and 58-14 when yielding three runs or fewer. The team plays an important game today, with the potential to clinch a playoff spot if they secure a victory or the Diamondbacks lose against the Giants.

Fans can catch the action at 11:35 a.m. CT on Marquee Sports Network and MLB Network for those outside the local market. With playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the Cubs aim to bring their A-game and finish strong before heading to Cincinnati for a four-game series against the Reds starting Thursday.