Cubs Aim for Series Win Against Astros Today

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs are set to face the Houston Astros today as they look to secure a series win. The teams had not posted their lineups at the time of this preview, so fans are encouraged to check Bleed Cubbie Blue’s social media for updates.

Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon has had an up-and-down season. He began with a 5.40 ERA in his first five starts, improved to a 2.80 ERA in his next ten, but then struggled again with a 14.63 ERA in his last two outings. Cubs fans hope he can return to his strong form from last year, when he surrendered only two runs in 5⅔ innings against the Astros.

On the other side, Framber Valdez has established himself as a standout pitcher for the Astros. He has received votes for the Cy Young Award in recent years and currently boasts a 1.89 ERA over his last nine starts, accumulating 65 strikeouts in 62 innings. As a left-handed pitcher, Valdez presents a tough challenge for the Cubs.

The game will be broadcast on Marquee Sports Network. Fans are reminded to visit the SB Nation Astros site for additional interactions but are encouraged to be respectful and represent Cub fans positively.

The game thread procedure for 2025 remains the same as last year’s. A preview will be posted two hours before game time. A StoryStream will also be formatted to include all posts related to the game, including the First Pitch and recap threads, to keep fans informed.