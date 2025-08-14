Cubs Aim for Series Win Against Blue Jays Amid Injury Concerns

TORONTO, Canada (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are looking to secure a series win against the Toronto Blue Jays today, August 14, 2025. Both teams have displayed impressive performances this season, with the Cubs at 67-51 and the Blue Jays at 70-50.

Starting for the Cubs is left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd, who has been a key asset in the rotation this year. Boyd is coming off a solid stint, with a 2.05 ERA in his last seven starts. Facing him will be veteran Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner, who has rebounded recently after suffering from thumb inflammation earlier in the season.

The Cubs are entering this game with a mixed bag of emotions. While rookie Cade Horton has showcased extraordinary pitching by taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning yesterday, the team is also grappling with the loss of catcher Miguel Amaya due to an ankle injury. Amaya was carted off the field in tears after sustaining the injury in his first game back from the injured list.

“I feel so awful for Amaya,” said a source from the Cubs’ dugout, reflecting the somber mood among the players. “He worked really hard to come back from his previous injury.”

As the Cubs gear up for this crucial game, they will also focus on their upcoming home stand, a compressed schedule featuring a doubleheader and matchups against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers.

Today’s game will be broadcast on the Marquee Sports Network, with coverage starting at 2:07 p.m. CT. As they aim for the series win, the Cubs’ offense will need to produce effectively against Scherzer to capitalize on their playoff aspirations.