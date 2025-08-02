Cubs Beat Brewers 10-3 to Avoid Sweep in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 on Wednesday afternoon, avoiding a three-game sweep at American Family Field. The victory allowed the Cubs to remain one game behind the Brewers in the National League Central standings.

Moisés Ballesteros made a significant impact by hitting a bases-clearing double during a four-run third inning, solidifying the Cubs’ lead. Michael Busch started the scoring for Chicago with a solo home run on the first pitch of the game.

Milwaukee responded quickly as William Contreras hit a homer of his own, tying the game at one in the bottom of the first. Contreras went 2-for-4 and contributed with a second homer later in the game, marking his first since June 14.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga (8-4) had a strong outing, striking out eight batters and allowing three runs over five innings. However, it was Peralta’s performance that stood out for its struggles. Freddy Peralta (12-5) allowed five runs in just four innings, his shortest outing this season.

In the pivotal third inning, Ballesteros’ double brought in three runs, making the score 5-1. The Cubs tacked on additional runs in the sixth and ninth innings, ensuring their lead remained secure.

Key players included Nico Hoerner, who added a sacrifice fly, and Ian Happ, who hit a homer in the ninth. The Cubs have now tied the season series against Milwaukee at four games each.

The Brewers will face the Washington Nationals this weekend, starting with a game on Friday as they look to bounce back from this loss.