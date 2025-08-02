Sports
Cubs Beat Brewers 10-3 to Avoid Sweep in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 on Wednesday afternoon, avoiding a three-game sweep at American Family Field. The victory allowed the Cubs to remain one game behind the Brewers in the National League Central standings.
Moisés Ballesteros made a significant impact by hitting a bases-clearing double during a four-run third inning, solidifying the Cubs’ lead. Michael Busch started the scoring for Chicago with a solo home run on the first pitch of the game.
Milwaukee responded quickly as William Contreras hit a homer of his own, tying the game at one in the bottom of the first. Contreras went 2-for-4 and contributed with a second homer later in the game, marking his first since June 14.
Cubs starter Shota Imanaga (8-4) had a strong outing, striking out eight batters and allowing three runs over five innings. However, it was Peralta’s performance that stood out for its struggles. Freddy Peralta (12-5) allowed five runs in just four innings, his shortest outing this season.
In the pivotal third inning, Ballesteros’ double brought in three runs, making the score 5-1. The Cubs tacked on additional runs in the sixth and ninth innings, ensuring their lead remained secure.
Key players included Nico Hoerner, who added a sacrifice fly, and Ian Happ, who hit a homer in the ninth. The Cubs have now tied the season series against Milwaukee at four games each.
The Brewers will face the Washington Nationals this weekend, starting with a game on Friday as they look to bounce back from this loss.
Recent Posts
- Celebrated Actress Joanna Cassidy Turns 80 in Style
- Ryan Clark and Cam Newton Clash Over Jalen Hurts Ranking
- Yankees Defeat Rays as Díaz’s Injury Sparks Trade Rumors
- Jordan Spieth Shines with 65 at Wyndham Championship
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Launches with Discounts at Major Stores
- Lazio Faces Galatasaray in Friendly After Fenerbahce Loss
- WNBA Basketball Could Move to Boston by 2027
- Israeli Source Claims Hamas Deliberately Starving Hostages Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Boxing Legend Rahman Ali Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Dragon Bravo Fire Doubles in Size, Becomes Megafire at Grand Canyon
- FC Red Bull Salzburg Kicks Off Bundesliga Season Against SV Ried
- Houston Faces Possible Weekend Flooding as Rain Chances Increase
- Marv Levy Celebrates 100th Birthday with Hall of Fame Honors
- Marta Kostyuk Shakes Hands with Daria Kasatkina at Canadian Open
- Luka Dončić Signs $165 Million Extension with Lakers
- Michelsen and Tien Set for ATP Rivalry Showdown
- Tensions Rise Between Akash Deep and Ben Duckett at The Oval Test
- FDA Issues Recall Warnings for Multiple Food Products Over Allergen Risks
- Luka Dončić Reveals Dramatic Physique Transformation Ahead of New NBA Season
- Ravindra Jadeja Sets New Record in Test Series Against England