Cubs and Cardinals Gear Up for Key Series Amid Roster Changes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As the Chicago Cubs prepare to face the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation. This key series begins Friday evening, with implications for both teams as the regular season heads into its final stretch.

After the trade deadline earlier this month, the Cardinals parted ways with significant players, including starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and three relief pitchers. General Manager John Mozeliak‘s decisions have left fans reflecting on a tumultuous season.

“It wasn’t a betrayal; it was more like a burial,” said Heather Simon, manager of the SB Nation Cardinals site. “This season had promise, but it seems like we are looking toward the future instead of the present.”

Despite the changes, the Cardinals still possess talent on their roster. Infielder Masyn Winn has emerged as a standout player, while Willson Contreras remains a consistent offensive contributor. Pitcher Sonny Gray is expected to lead the rotation against the Cubs.

On the opposing side, the Cubs come into this series with momentum, having won two of three games in their last matchup against the Cardinals. This season, the teams have squared off seven times so far, with the Cubs leading the series 4-3.

Friday night’s game features Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd, boasting an impressive 11-4 record and a 2.34 ERA, facing off against the Cardinals’ rookie Michael McGreevy, who has a 3-2 record and a 5.08 ERA.

In the wake of player trades and roster adjustments, fans are hoping to witness competitive games this weekend. “It’s always exciting when these two teams meet,” said Simon. “There’s pride on the line even if the standings aren’t where we want them to be.”

The series opener is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT on Friday, followed by 6:15 p.m. on Saturday and 6:10 p.m. on Sunday. Fans can catch the games on various networks, including Marquee Sports Network and ESPN.

As the teams head into this critical series, both Cubs and Cardinals players are looking to make an impact, not just for themselves, but for their dedicated fans.