Sports
Cubs-Cardinals Series Delayed by Weather at Wrigley Field
CHICAGO, Illinois — The final game of the holiday weekend series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was delayed due to inclement weather. An announcement on the Wrigley Field video boards stated, “Due to weather in the area, we expect the start of tonight’s game to be delayed.” Originally scheduled for 5:10 p.m., the game will now begin at approximately 6:10 p.m.
On Friday, the Cubs won the first match of the series, celebrating July Fourth with a victory. However, the Cardinals fought back on Saturday, claiming a win to even the series. The latest game is crucial for both teams as they compete for playoff positioning.
The Cubs’ left-handed starting pitcher has just been named to the National League All-Star team, joining two teammates who were previously announced as starters in the outfield. This recognition highlights the importance of star players in critical matchups.
In recent performance, the Cubs’ first baseman has exhibited impressive power, following a three-home run game on Friday with another homer Saturday. This has expanded his success against left-handed pitching, a category where he previously struggled.
Despite their recent struggles, pitchers like Drew Pomeranz, who allowed his first earned runs of the season, and relief pitcher Brad Keller, who surrendered five runs in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 8-6 loss, continue to be central figures in the team’s dynamics.
As the game prepares to resume, fans await an exciting finish to this weekend rivalry.
