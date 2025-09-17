Cubs Clinch Playoff Spot for First Time Since 2020

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs have returned to the postseason for the first time since the shortened 2020 season. They secured their playoff spot with an 8-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cubs jumped to a quick lead, scoring four runs in the first inning. However, the Pirates answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame, briefly leveling the score. Michael Busch‘s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning broke the tie, and back-to-back singles from Ian Happ and Justin Turner sealed the game for Chicago.

This victory makes the Cubs the third team in the National League to clinch a postseason berth, following the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies. Currently, Milwaukee leads the NL Central by 4.5 games, while the Cubs hold a 5.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres for the top wild-card spot.

With 88 wins, the Cubs are well-positioned to surpass 90 wins for the first time since 2018, which was also their last season playing a full 162 games. Their last postseason victory occurred in 2017.

Manager Craig Counsell expressed excitement about the season’s success. “We’ve worked hard, and it’s great to see our efforts pay off,” he said after the game.

The Cubs’ roster has seen significant changes since 2020, with only outfielder Ian Happ having prior postseason experience on the current team. Changes in the front office began when Theo Epstein left in late 2020, leading to Jed Hoyer taking over the baseball operations.

The Cubs’ offense ranks eighth in the league for runs scored per game and fifth in runs allowed. Their +129 run differential is second best in baseball, just behind the Brewers.

Despite some injuries, including closer Adbert Alzolay and outfielder Seiya Suzuki, the Cubs plan to manage their roster effectively heading into the postseason. Once they secure home-field advantage in the Wild Card Series, there might be opportunities to rest key players.

The Cubs’ immediate focus will be on maintaining their position as a top wild card team, as they prepare for postseason play.