Cubs’ Crow-Armstrong Struggles Amid Team Injuries

CHICAGO, IL – Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, once a standout star, is facing a challenging second half of the season. Crow-Armstrong earned his spot in the National League outfield at the All-Star Game, but his performance has dropped significantly since August. In his last 38 games, he is hitting just .162 and went 0-for-12 against the Rays over the weekend.

He is not alone in his struggles, as right fielder Kyle Tucker and designated hitter Seiya Suzuki are also underperforming. Tucker is currently on the injured list with a calf strain, while Suzuki is sidelined due to illness. Despite these challenges, Crow-Armstrong played all three games against the Rays, managing to reach base only once through a walk on Sunday, and he struck out five times.

Frustration has been apparent, with Crow-Armstrong visibly upset after his strikeouts, which has been common since the beginning of his struggles. However, he continues to showcase impressive defensive skills and speed on the bases. Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty emphasized the need for resilience during this difficult period. “Success isn’t just linear, and we’re seeing that with Pete,” Flaherty said. “What he does for the team defensively and with his feet changes the game.”

Meanwhile, rookie Moises Ballesteros enjoyed a bright moment this weekend, hitting his first career home run against the Rays and finishing the series with a strong 5-for-10 batting performance. “I feel, definitely, a lot more comfortable out there,” he said about his improved play.

In injury news, outfielder Owen Caissie has been placed on the injured list after suffering a concussion while making a catch. Kevin Alcantara has been called up from Triple-A Iowa to take his place. Suzuki remains out of the lineup, with manager Craig Counsell noting he is not progressing well.

The Cubs activated right-hander Michael Soroka on Monday, ahead of their upcoming three-game series against the Pirates. The team is still holding onto a top wild-card spot in the National League, which would allow them to host a best-of-three playoff series.