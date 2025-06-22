Cubs DFA Reliever, Call Up Fresh Arm from Triple-A

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs designated left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera for assignment on Saturday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A Iowa.

Cabrera’s performance has been a struggle, posting an 8.68 ERA over 9.1 innings since his Cubs debut on May 30 against the Cincinnati Reds. He was previously DFA’d by the New York Mets on May 24 before joining the Cubs.

This decision came after Cabrera allowed three earned runs in consecutive games Thursday and Friday. Each outing included two-out, three-run homers. Cubs manager Craig Counsell acknowledged the challenges Cabrera faced, saying, “I don’t think Génesis has pitched as poorly as some of the lines show. There was some bad luck in there.”

Counsell also mentioned the windy conditions during Friday’s game, which saw six home runs, including two from Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh and designated hitter Mitch Garver. “It’s extremely hot. There’s going to be longer innings because you’re going to throw more pitches,” Counsell noted of the mid-90s temperatures. “You’re going to have more bad luck on days like this.”

By recalling Pearson, the Cubs gain a fresh arm in the bullpen. “Nate’s been throwing the ball well,” Counsell stated. “He struggled a little bit early in Triple-A when he was sent down, but I feel like he’s made some progress there. I look forward to seeing him.”

Pearson has excelled in Iowa, achieving a 0.86 ERA with 25 strikeouts over his last 21 innings. He last pitched for the Cubs on April 14 in San Diego, where he recorded a 10.38 ERA over 8.2 innings in the majors this season.