Sports
Cubs DFA Reliever, Call Up Fresh Arm from Triple-A
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs designated left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera for assignment on Saturday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A Iowa.
Cabrera’s performance has been a struggle, posting an 8.68 ERA over 9.1 innings since his Cubs debut on May 30 against the Cincinnati Reds. He was previously DFA’d by the New York Mets on May 24 before joining the Cubs.
This decision came after Cabrera allowed three earned runs in consecutive games Thursday and Friday. Each outing included two-out, three-run homers. Cubs manager Craig Counsell acknowledged the challenges Cabrera faced, saying, “I don’t think Génesis has pitched as poorly as some of the lines show. There was some bad luck in there.”
Counsell also mentioned the windy conditions during Friday’s game, which saw six home runs, including two from Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh and designated hitter Mitch Garver. “It’s extremely hot. There’s going to be longer innings because you’re going to throw more pitches,” Counsell noted of the mid-90s temperatures. “You’re going to have more bad luck on days like this.”
By recalling Pearson, the Cubs gain a fresh arm in the bullpen. “Nate’s been throwing the ball well,” Counsell stated. “He struggled a little bit early in Triple-A when he was sent down, but I feel like he’s made some progress there. I look forward to seeing him.”
Pearson has excelled in Iowa, achieving a 0.86 ERA with 25 strikeouts over his last 21 innings. He last pitched for the Cubs on April 14 in San Diego, where he recorded a 10.38 ERA over 8.2 innings in the majors this season.
Recent Posts
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji