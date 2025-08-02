Cubs Edge Orioles 1-0 in Quick Game at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs secured a narrow victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, winning 1-0 in a game that lasted just one hour and 49 minutes. This game came within one minute of the record for the fastest game ever played at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs used five pitchers to achieve the shutout, while Orioles starter Trevor Rogers pitched eight innings, throwing 88 pitches. Despite the quick pace, the gameplay was intense, showcasing both teams’ defensive skills.

While some debate Wrigley Field’s reputation as a hitter’s paradise, statistics tell a different story. Over the past three years, it ranks 24th overall for park factor and 16th for home runs. This season, it seems the ballpark’s performance has improved, likely due to a stronger Cubs roster.

On a notable day, the Cubs honored former player Ryne Sandberg by wearing blue jerseys with the number 23 and no names on the back. Before the game, special guests delivered second base to the field, adding to the ceremony’s significance.

Cubs pitcher Cade Horton, who has been performing well recently, faced a challenge against Rogers. Horton’s previous outings included multiple scoreless innings, giving him a 1.52 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP over his last four starts. This matchup is crucial for the Cubs as they seek to maintain their position in the NL Central.

The game today is significant not only for its speed but also for its emotional resonance with fans as they reflect on the legacy of Sandberg. Fans reminisced on social media, sharing memories and tribute videos, enhancing the day’s experience.

With first pitch set for 1:20 PM CT, viewers can catch today’s match on Marquee Sports Network and 670 The Score as the Cubs look for another win against the Orioles.