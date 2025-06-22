Cubs Edge Pirates in Extra Innings for Thrilling Win

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs secured a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in extra innings on Sunday, showcasing their high-powered offense at Wrigley Field. With this win, the Cubs have scored the second-most runs in Major League Baseball to start the 2025 season.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell emphasized the importance of small edges in games. “Grabbing an advantage wherever you can could be the difference,” he said after the game. This strategy was apparent during a critical moment in the game.

Game details showed that Cubs player Ian Happ swiped second base early in the game, which allowed him to later score on a groundout by Pete Crow-Armstrong. By taking the extra base, Happ helped the Cubs avoid a potential double play, contributing to the first run of the game.

In the 10th inning, the Cubs needed just one run after keeping the Pirates scoreless in the top half of the inning. With the courtesy runner at second, Cubs player Vidal Bruján effectively executed a double steal, further shifting the momentum in Chicago’s favor. Although Jon Berti struck out, Happ came through with a clutch hit, knocking in the winning run.

The four-game series against Pittsburgh featured tight battles, with every game decided by just one run. The Cubs faced a formidable Pirates rotation, including tough pitchers like Andrew Heaney and Mitch Keller. Despite facing strong opposition, the Cubs demonstrated their resilience and ability to capitalize on every opportunity.

“You have to make plays. You have to make pitches, you have to throw strikes, run the bases well,” Counsell explained regarding the series. This win instilled confidence in the team, as Happ noted, “It just gives you the confidence that you’re never out of the game.”