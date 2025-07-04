Cubs Extend Winning Streak with Victory Over Guardians in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs triumphed over the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Wednesday night, marking their second consecutive win in the series against Cleveland. The game took place at Wrigley Field, where the Cubs improved their record to 51-35.

Seiya Suzuki, who was recently selected as an All-Star starter for the first time, contributed significantly with two hits and two RBIs. The Cubs showed resilience after a shaky end to June, where they lost seven of their last eleven games. In contrast, Cleveland extended their losing streak to six games, dropping to 40-44 overall.

Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (5-2) performed well, allowing three earned runs over 5 1/3 innings while striking out four. The Guardians’ starting pitcher Tanner Bibee struggled, giving up five earned runs in just four innings. Two home runs from Carlos Santana and Jameson Thomas gave Cleveland an early edge, but the Cubs quickly rallied.

Key moments in the game included Suzuki’s run-scoring double and an RBI single from Pete Crow-Armstrong during the third inning, which initiated Chicago’s comeback. The Cubs managed to capitalize on scoring opportunities, in stark contrast to the Guardians, who went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners stranded throughout the game.

Following Suzuki’s pivotal hits, the Cubs claimed the lead and held on through the final innings. Cubs closer Daniel Palencia secured his 10th save of the season, ensuring a narrow victory to push the Cubs further ahead in the National League Central.

Looking ahead, the Cubs are set to face the Guardians again on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for another exciting night at Wrigley Field.