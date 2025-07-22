Cubs Eye Eugenio Suárez as Trade Deadline Approaches

CHICAGO, IL — As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Chicago Cubs are reportedly considering a move for Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez. The Cubs currently have a need at the hot corner, as rookie Matt Shaw has struggled significantly this season.

When Matt Shaw debuted at Wrigley Field, fans were hopeful for a strong future at third base. However, recent performances have cast doubt on his viability as an everyday player. Shaw has managed only a .105 batting average with one extra-base hit since late June, prompting some to question his readiness for the majors.

Christopher Kline from FanSided highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating, “The Matt Shaw experience has fallen well short of expectations this season.” He suggested that adding Suárez could bolster the Cubs’ lineup, which already features stars like Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner.

Suárez, who has hit 31 home runs this season, would bring added power to an offense that is struggling to keep pace with competitors like the Los Angeles Dodgers. His performance has made him one of the most sought-after players this trade season.

Bleacher Report’s Jon Heyman noted, “The Cubs have got to look at Suárez. Shaw does not look like the producer they expected.” With the National League Wild Card race tightening, the Cubs must weigh their options carefully.

While some believe the Cubs should remain patient with Shaw, others argue that Suárez could provide a much-needed spark. With clubs like the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners also interested in Suárez, the Cubs may have to offer a compelling package of prospects to make the deal happen.

As the deadline approaches, decisions made by the Cubs front office will have lasting implications for the team as they push for a playoff spot.