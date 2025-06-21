Sports
Cubs Eye Long-Term Deal for Superstar Kyle Tucker Amid Strong Performance
CHICAGO, Illinois – The Chicago Cubs made a significant offseason move by trading for outfielder Kyle Tucker, aiming to bolster their roster with elite talent. Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer expressed enthusiasm about Tucker’s addition, calling him an “incredible hitter” and emphasizing the desire to retain him long-term.
Tucker, who is set to become a free agent after the season, was acquired from the Houston Astros in a deal that included former All-Star Isaac Paredes and a valuable draft pick. Hoyer acknowledged the hefty price paid for Tucker, stating, “When you acquire him, obviously we want players like Kyle Tucker in the organization.”
While Hoyer has not discussed contract specifics publicly, he mentioned the desire for a lasting relationship with Tucker. “I obviously would love that to be a long relationship, but right now we’re playing the season and talking about any of these things – all I’ll say is we obviously love to have him,” Hoyer said.
This season, Tucker has been crucial for the Cubs’ offense, showcasing his talent with 13 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases across 73 games. Chicago currently ranks second in MLB for runs scored, largely due to Tucker’s efforts. Hoyer views this season as an opportunity to make Chicago appealing to Tucker for a potential extension.
<p"My hope is that, as we play out this summer, he finds Chicago pretty appealing, as well," Hoyer added. "It’s kind of hard not to."
Tucker’s performance has drawn attention from other teams, heightening the stakes for the Cubs as they vie for his commitment in a competitive free-agent market. With big-market teams likely to pursue him, the Cubs may face significant financial pressure to retain Tucker.
Despite the looming contract talks, Tucker remains focused on winning games, stating, “Our goal coming in was to win a World Series.” As the Cubs aim for a successful season, fans eagerly await how this situation unfolds.
Recent Posts
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742
- Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option