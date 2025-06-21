Cubs Eye Long-Term Deal for Superstar Kyle Tucker Amid Strong Performance

CHICAGO, Illinois – The Chicago Cubs made a significant offseason move by trading for outfielder Kyle Tucker, aiming to bolster their roster with elite talent. Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer expressed enthusiasm about Tucker’s addition, calling him an “incredible hitter” and emphasizing the desire to retain him long-term.

Tucker, who is set to become a free agent after the season, was acquired from the Houston Astros in a deal that included former All-Star Isaac Paredes and a valuable draft pick. Hoyer acknowledged the hefty price paid for Tucker, stating, “When you acquire him, obviously we want players like Kyle Tucker in the organization.”

While Hoyer has not discussed contract specifics publicly, he mentioned the desire for a lasting relationship with Tucker. “I obviously would love that to be a long relationship, but right now we’re playing the season and talking about any of these things – all I’ll say is we obviously love to have him,” Hoyer said.

This season, Tucker has been crucial for the Cubs’ offense, showcasing his talent with 13 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases across 73 games. Chicago currently ranks second in MLB for runs scored, largely due to Tucker’s efforts. Hoyer views this season as an opportunity to make Chicago appealing to Tucker for a potential extension.

"My hope is that, as we play out this summer, he finds Chicago pretty appealing, as well," Hoyer added. "It's kind of hard not to."

Tucker’s performance has drawn attention from other teams, heightening the stakes for the Cubs as they vie for his commitment in a competitive free-agent market. With big-market teams likely to pursue him, the Cubs may face significant financial pressure to retain Tucker.

Despite the looming contract talks, Tucker remains focused on winning games, stating, “Our goal coming in was to win a World Series.” As the Cubs aim for a successful season, fans eagerly await how this situation unfolds.