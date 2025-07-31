Cubs Eye MacKenzie Gore as Trade Deadline Approaches

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Cubs are gearing up for a strong push toward the World Series this season. The team’s recent offseason trade for star outfielder Kyle Tucker signals an all-in commitment, but the Cubs still face a significant challenge with their starting rotation. Despite their recent successes, especially from veteran pitcher Matthew Boyd, the rotation needs reinforcement.

Justin Steele‘s season-ending injury has left a noticeable gap in the pitching staff. As the MLB trade deadline approaches, Cubs officials and fans alike are hoping for a boost in their lineup. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Washington Nationals‘ ace MacKenzie Gore could be a prime target.

Passan noted that although acquiring Gore from Washington is unlikely due to high demands, the Cubs’ urgent need for a top-of-the-rotation pitcher is undeniable. “Their desire for a top-of-the-rotation type arm is perhaps the most acute need of any team at this deadline,” Passan stated.

This season, Gore, 26, has been impressive with a 3.59 ERA and leads the league with 140 strikeouts across 112.2 innings. His performance has made him a valuable asset for the Nationals, who may hesitate to trade him. Still, Passan highlighted the Cubs’ promising outfield prospect Owen Caissie as a possible centerpiece for a trade.

Caissie currently ranks as the No. 39 prospect in Major League Baseball, hitting 20 home runs in just 77 games in Triple-A with a .964 OPS. His developmental trajectory further heightens his trade value, making him attractive in acquisition discussions.

The Cubs remain hopeful as they approach the deadline, which could lead to significant changes within their pitching staff. Given their strong offensive lineup, pairing another ace-starter with Boyd could bolster their chances in the postseason. With the National League playoff race wide open this year, the Cubs appear ready to make a significant move.